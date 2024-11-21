Coolest night in Central Florida since February, lows in the low 40s

ORLANDO, Fla. — The coldest air of the season has arrived in Central Florida, and tonight will be the coolest night since February.

With clear skies and steady northwesterly winds, temps will tumble quickly this evening with overnight lows for many in the mid 40s, and low 40s likely in areas northwest of Orlando.

Sunshine will continue to bathe the area Friday, but with again below average temps. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 21

The coolest night looks to be Friday night, with lighter winds. Morning lows will fall into the low 40s in metro Orlando. Widespread 30s and patchy frost will be possible in northern Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

We will start the weekend with more cool weather, with highs again in the mid 60s Saturday with again full sun.

Warmer weather quickly returns by Sunday and the start of next week, with highs quickly climbing into the 70s and low 80s.

