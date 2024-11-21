‘We’re not playing’: Dealers indicted after overdose deaths

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Auguello has a stern warning for drug dealers.

“Palm Bay is by no means a safe haven for drug dealers,” Auguello said. “They feel like they can just come here and it’s a sanctuary city for them to just hang out and not have any consequences to their actions. And we’re coming for them.”

On Wednesday, Palm Bay Police arrested 59-year-old Bernard Hardy.

Read: Former deputy indicted for first-degree murder of his deputy wife

Police said Hardy was responsible for two opioid overdose deaths that occurred at the same home in the 600 block of Eldron Boulevard, NE back in July of last year.

Earlier this week, Hardy was indicted by a grand jury in connection to the 2023 overdose deaths of 22-year-old Julianna Junz, and 37-year-old Stephen Defuria.

Read: Downtown Orlando shooting suspect indicted for murder

“And so we’re not done. You know, we know there’s still several out there that are dealing drugs within our city, within the county, Brevard, with no regard for human life,” Auguello said.

Auguello added that the police department is partnering with some organizations that provide resources for people in the community struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Read: Osceola County deputy accused of sparking a fire during an arrest takes the stand in his own defense

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group