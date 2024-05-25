Orange County Clerk’s Office will continue to provide Saturday hours through 2024

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Clerk’s Office is making sure they continue to help busy residents have access to the same services during the week at branch locations on select Saturdays.

The Clerk’s Office began these extra days in June 2023 as a pilot project, and due to the positive response, the Clerk’s office is continuing the extra Saturdays until at least December 2024.

The Winter Park and Ocoee branches are open for services such as marriage licenses and ceremonies, passports, and payments on one Saturday of every month.

“Our Saturday hours have been popular with customers who take advantage of this extra day to do business with us. We all know how busy work and school can be for families, so this is another option to make doing business with us easier,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

These branch offices are open on the following Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.:

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

November 9

December 14

Appointments will also be available on these days for passports and marriage services.

The Winter Park and Ocoee branches are the only locations open for the extra Saturday hours.

For more information on the Clerk of Courts services and locations, www.myorangeclerk.com

