Orange County Commissioner fails to release details on husband’s former charity as promised

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Commissioner promised Channel 9 she would release information on May 20 about her husband’s charity, an organization being scrutinized for its fundraising.

But so far, Commissioner Mayra Uribe hasn’t released any information on her husband’s charity and her office’s role with All Star Dads.

9 Investigates reported Uribe gave hundreds of free county skybox tickets to big games and events to All Star Dads.

Then, the former charity raffled some tickets to the same events.

“Don’t you believe that taxpayers should know how that money was spent?,” 9 Investigates asked at Uribe’s May 8th mayoral campaign announcement.

“Well Ashlyn, on the 20th of May, you’re going to get those answers. We will be going forward with that information,” Uribe responded.

Still, there’s no record on how the proceeds from the raffle were used.

“We want to hear your side of the story about what happened, where the money went?,” 9 Investigates asked Uribe’s husband, Kevin Sutton.

“Did you not hear my side? My side is May 20th,” Sutton replied.

“But what’s happening on May 20th?,” 9 Investigates asked.

“You will find out on May 20th,” Sutton replied, whispering into the microphone.

We’ve asked her husband Kevin Sutton for months for bank statements or any records to clear this up.

“The documents are at the bank and I’ve given those bank statements for the past six years to everybody that has asked for it,” Sutton said.

“We’ve asked for and we haven’t gotten it,” 9 Investigates replied.

“I don’t like you. That’s the difference,” Sutton replied.

This is as the State says All Star Dads fundraised unlawfully for years, and the IRS says it hasn’t received records from all All Star Dads for three years.

Instead of talking about her husband’s former charity on May 20th, Uribe’s campaign told us she planned to “double down” on demands for an completed audit on Visit Orlando, another tax exempt organization.

Uribe tried to add a discussion of Visit Orlando’s audit to the May 20th commission agenda.

She requested that addition after our interview, on May 13, according to a memo we obtained.

However, Comptroller Phil Diamond told Uribe the audit wasn’t complete, and that if she had concerns, to meet with his office.

