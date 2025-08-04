Orange County commissioners to discuss ratifying ICE agreement this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners will discuss ratifying a new agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agreement would allow ICE to request the transportation of detainees to the Everglades facility “Alligator Alcatraz” by correctional officers in Orange County.

Mayor Jerry Demings signed the agreement on Friday but expressed concerns about the jail’s capacity to assist ICE.

Demings signed the agreement after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened his the commissioners’ removal from office if they did not sign the agreement.

Demings stated that the state used intimidation tactics in securing the agreement, but said he was “not intimidated.”

