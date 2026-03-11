Local

Orange County commissioners pass resolution opposing proposed ICE detention facility

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday formally opposing the establishment of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility within their jurisdiction.

The vote follows reports from earlier this year that federal officials were exploring a local warehouse as a potential site for a new detention complex.

Immigration officials first identified an Orange County warehouse as a possible location for a detention center in January.

A senior adviser for ICE confirmed in January that the agency was in the early stages of negotiations to lease the warehouse property.

No specific location for the warehouse was disclosed during those initial discussions.

