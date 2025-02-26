Orange County commissioners strike down controversial plan for wastewater treatment facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After hundreds voiced opposition to a potentially stinky problem, Orange County Commissioners unanimously struck down a proposal to convert a warehouse into a wastewater management facility.

On Tuesday, Private Company WRM, Waste Resource Management, asked the county to grant a special exception to allow a septage management facility on Satellite Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail and the Central Florida Parkway.

More than 70 people signed up to speak during public comment at the County Commission meeting where this was discussed, and more than 800 businesses and residents formally submitted notices of opposition to the county.

Most of the residents who spoke at the meeting had complaints about potential odors from the facility, the negative impact to property values, and possible exposure to chemicals used to treat the water.

“We’re very afraid to have to shut down the business because nobody is going to come for the smell,” said Restaurant Manager Mayte Montero, who works at the property adjacent to the proposed wastewater treatment plant.

One property owner told Channel 9 he has 89 tenants, four of whom had already given notice they would have to end their lease if the sewage treatment plant opened.

“Nobody wants this. I mean, less than 600 feet away. We have restaurant, we have daycares around, we have schools around,” said Stefany Vielma the assistant to the property owner.

On Tuesday, WRM CEO Ryan Wurgler told Channel 9 the facility would be completely contained indoors and would utilize an air scrubber to clean the air.

“We have a fully enclosed facility. The only one of its kind in Orange County,” said Wurgler, “No odors will be escaping.”

According to WRM the company does not work with any hazardous materials. “None of this is dangerous to the environment or animals. It’s so safe, in fact, employees don’t need to wear any type of protective gear,” reads a fact sheet provided by WRM.

WRM CEO Ryan Wurgler sent the following statement to Channel 9 after the vote:

“It is unfortunate that we were turned down. This is a much-needed service that benefits Orange county businesses, county infrastructure and the community as a whole. At this point, we are reviewing all options available.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group