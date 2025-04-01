Orange County Convention Center's $560M expansion to begin in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) is moving forward with a $560 million expansion of its North-South Building, known as the Grand Concourse expansion, with construction slated to begin in 2026 and conclude in 2029, according to a March 27 news release.

Ninety-percent construction documents — considered a milestone in the development process — are anticipated by the end of July.

Mayor Jerry Demings, in his opening remarks at a Feb. 27 OCCC Expansion Phase 5A Citizens Oversight Committee kickoff meeting, underscored the robust health of the local economy, noting Orange County welcomed 74 million visitors last year — generating approximately $359 million in tourist development tax receipts for Orange County...

