Orange County cracks down on illegal fireworks ahead of Independence Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New rules limiting fireworks usage in Orange County could be effective by the Fourth of July.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved a new fireworks ordinance that prohibits the use of fireworks outside of special holidays and gives deputies more power to issue fines if the rules are broken.

Fireworks will only be allowed on three designated holidays: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Fourth of July.

According to the ordinance, illegal use of fireworks will now be treated as a nuisance.

Deputies who are called to investigate illegal fireworks use can issue $200 fines for a first offense, $400 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense which would also force the violator to appear in court.

On Tuesday, some Orange County residents said they finally won their

fight against a neighbor who had been setting off explosives at his home for months.

Channel 9 first reported in September, it all stems from a man who they said has been firing off explosives on overlake avenue in the conway area at all times of the day and night.

Neighbors, including Jill Shargaa, told Channel 9 she hopes to finally have peace in her community.

Meanwhile, Channel 9 previously tried to speak with the man accused of repeatedly setting off explosives. He said he was exercising his First Amendment rights and has not done anything wrong.

