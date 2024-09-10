Orange County to crack down on noisy neighbors and businesses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From noisy businesses to noisy neighbors, Orange County is looking to turn down the volume.

The county is working on a change to code that would allow for more strict enforcement of their noise ordinance.

Commissioners asked staff to reduce distance requirements in place for how far noise is allowed to travel.

The new proposal means in residential areas, a citation could soon come if excessive noise is heard from just 50 feet away at night as opposed to the current standard which says a violation only happens if that sound travels 150 feet.

During the daytime, the new proposal would reduce the “audible distance standard” from 500 feet to 100 feet in residential areas.

“The way I’m seeing it is that it’s a better quality of life. This is noise that will wake you up. Prevent you from wanting to go outside,” said Orange County resident Cara Blanco, “It needs to change.”

Blanco told Channel 9 her noise complaints have gone unanswered for years.

The county said they were limited in Blanco’s case because perpetual noise from a problem home in her neighborhood fell outside distance requirements.

Orange County staff told commissioners they’ve run into this enforcement problem before.

A study found Orange County’s noise codes were more lax than neighboring governments, particularly when it comes to the “audible distance standard” used by Orange County deputies to decide if a violation has occurred.

According to a county presentation on the noise ordinance, the Orange County Sheriff’s office responds to approximately 15,000 noise complaints per year. However, most calls don’t result in a citation.

From June of 2023 to June of 2024, the Orange County Sheriff’s office issued just 13 civil citations for noise disturbances.

Staff said that statistic could change if the new ordinance is adopted at an upcoming meeting.

Commissioners on Tuesday agreed it was time to update the code.

“This is a well-crafted, well thought out, wonderful-- but very long overdue first step,” said Commissioner Nicole Wilson.

Wilson told commissioners she felt it was important to emphasize the health impacts of noise pollution and highlighted the consequences interrupted sleep can have on vulnerable populations.

“It’s a really important thing for people who believe this is a conversation about nuisance or irritation to understand the health impacts,” said Wilson, “Neuropathways for infants can’t be formed with interruptions through the night. Our elderly residents struggling with dementia will deteriorate faster with interruptions in sleep.”

Commissioners directed staff to draft a new ordinance. That ordinance will likely head to the board for approval sometime in November.

