Orange County deputies identify victim, seeking information in fatal shooting near Orlovista

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Tuesday, around 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Towne Square Way for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

READ: 2 killed in head-on crash near Lake Kissimmee in Osceola County

Deputies identified the victim Wednesday as 30-year-old Berci Joseph.

No other details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a possible suspect have been released..

Deputies say the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

READ: Sanford police to host ‘no questions asked’ gun buy-back event

Orange County investigators are urging anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group