Sanford police to host ‘no questions asked’ gun buy-back event

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department has organized an event meant to help remove guns from the streets.

They’re hosting a gun buy-back event on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Sanford Civic Center, located at 401 E. Seminole Blvd.

The event’s goal is to “make the community safer” by removing as many stolen, lost, or simply unwanted guns from the streets as possible, “no questions asked.”

Participants will receive a $50 gift card to Target for each firearm turned in.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until all the gift cards are gone.

To participate, just drive through the civic center with the unloaded gun in the trunk of your car and stay behind the wheel.

Officers will then approach to assist in safely turning over the weapon.

Only firearms are being accepted. They will not accept Airsoft or BB guns.

The Police Department notes that it also provides gun locks free of charge for any Sanford citizen who needs one to safely store their firearms, as long as those supplies last.

For more information on the gun buy-back event,, click here.

