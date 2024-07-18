SpaceX prepares for Crew-9 launch to International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for its next mission to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the Crew-9 mission from the Kennedy Space Center in mid-August.

Crew-9 will include two space veterans, a first-time NASA astronaut, and a cosmonaut.

Crew-8 launched four astronauts from Florida in March.

The launch should occur once the Federal Aviation Authority completes its Falcon 9 rocket investigation.

The rocket was grounded after an anomaly during a July 11 Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A liquid oxygen leak developed on the rocket’s second stage, preventing the successful deployment of 20 Starlink satellites.

