2 killed in head-on crash near Lake Kissimmee in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people from Wisconsin have died after a crash in Osceola County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near the Lake Kissimmee South boat ramp.

Troopers say a 45-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on SR-60 and lost control.

According to FHP, the pickup truck crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and collided nearly head-on with a Honda CRV.

The impact caused the CRV to rotate and collide again with the pickup truck.

A passenger in the CRV, identified only as a 65-year-old woman from Madison, Wisconsin, died at the crash scene. The driver, identified as a 68-year-old man from Madison, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

A second passenger in the CRV, identified as an 84-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie, was hospitalized with injuries described as “serious.”

Troopers say the Chevrolet driver and a 38-year-old female passenger from Fort Lauderdale were treated for minor injuries from the crash. A second female passenger, identified as a 77-year-old woman from Fort Lauderdale, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Troopers say the driver of a third vehicle that was traveling directly behind the CRV also failed to avoid the crash and was treated for minor injuries.

FHP crash investigators say they’re still trying to determine exactly why the driver of the Silverado lost control of the truck.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

