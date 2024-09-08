Orange County Deputies make double arrest in connection to June homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Deputies made a double arrest Saturday in connection to a June murder that killed a man and injured a woman.

Investigators said 22-year-old Amarion Hammons and 22-year-old Jabez Actie were arrested Friday on arrest warrants for First Degree Murder with a Firearm, Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. They were both additionally charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl.

Saturday, both Actie and Hammons made their first appearances in front of a judge and were given no bond on the charges related to the fentanyl or murder. According to court records, both men are represented by public defenders.

Back in June, deputies found 19-year-old Angel Issak Martinez and a woman shot early in the morning on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

Investigators said after the shooting, the 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The woman, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are still working to find a motive behind the shooting.

