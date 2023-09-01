Orange County deputy arrested for racing motorcycle in St. Cloud, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy is seeing the other side of the law tonight after getting arrested in St. Cloud.

Officers said Brian Espinal was racing a motorcycle with a woman on the back Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the man has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and is now assigned to administrative tasks while the criminal case is underway.

Espinal told officers he was just trying to impress the girl he had on the bike.

Police said Espinal and the driver of the other motorcycle were not only speeding, they were also making illegal lane changes between all three lanes while it was rainy all day.

Officers said it caused other drivers to hit their brakes abruptly, and swerve toa void a crash.

According to the arrest affidavit, Espinal and the other driver met at a traffic light and were admiring each other’s bikes. They just so happened to be driving in the same direction.

Espinal said it all started because he recently bought his bike from the dealership, so he wanted to take it for a spin.

Espinal is facing charges for racing and reckless driving.

The arresting officer did not have his radar gun on, so he estimated Espinal’s speed in comparison to his own.

