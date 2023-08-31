Pizza Hut manager accused of sexually battering employee, 16, after cornering her in bathroom

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old Pizza Hut manager sexually battered a 16-year-old employee Saturday after cornering her in a bathroom at the restaurant, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

Lopez said deputies were called to the store near the westside of Kissimmee in reference to a rape in progress.

He said Calvin Cooke had ordered the employee to clean the female restroom and followed her in there and had sex with her.

The sheriff said the girl was worried about upsetting Cooke and did not want to lose her job.

The girl was a junior in high school who started working at the restaurant several weeks ago, Lopez said.

He said Cooke had been flirting with her through Snapchat and gave her an e-cigarette in the past.

Lopez said Cooke was transferred to that store, where he had been a manager for seven months.

Cooke was arrested on several charges, including sexual battery.

Lopez said Cooke is no longer employed by the restaurant.

He also urged any other possible victims to come forward.

