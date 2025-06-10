Orange County to discontinue fluoride in drinking water to comply with new law

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A memorandum by the Orange County Commission states that fluoride will soon disappear from he drinking water in accordance with a new state law.

In the memo, Mayor Jerry Demings states Orange County Utilities will stop adding the chemical on July 1. That is the effective date of the new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month that bans fluoride in drinking water statewide.

Demings says he expects future fluoride levels to be within the range of 0.06-0.20 mg/L.

To inform customers of the changes, Orange County Utilities has updated its water quality website.

Orange County Utilities has been adding fluoride locally since 2004.

