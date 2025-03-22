Orange County Fire Rescue celebrates first anniversary of Innovative Whole Blood Program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue is celebrating the first anniversary of its whole blood program.

This program has become a game changer for blood transfusions, the fire rescue said.

It started when the fire rescue team began carrying whole blood specifically for trauma patients, making them the first fire department in Central Florida to do so.

An official stated, “By providing that blood sooner to the patient we are able to start the stabilization process before they arrive to the hospital, so that way the hospital can do what they need to do to help that patient have the best chance at survivability.”

Currently, the Orange County Fire Rescue is part of just one percent of fire crews nationwide that carry whole blood.

