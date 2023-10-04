ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue is asking the public to spread the word that there is only one week left to order a copy of the 2024 Firefighter and Friends Calendar.

The calendar is filled with Orange County Firefighters and their furry friends at Orange County Animal Services.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

So far, OCFR has raised more than $1,700 for United Way and is asking for support to continue helping those in the Orange County community.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Orange County Fire Rescue’s 2024 calendar raising money those in need

All the proceeds go directly to the United Way of Central Florida, which provides resources to improve the lives throughout our community.

Read: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. celebrates 5th anniversary with beer festival

October 8 is the last day to purchase a calendar by CLICKING HERE.

Read: UCF Business Incubator opens in Eustis

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group