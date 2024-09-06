Orange County to hold cultural event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the 25th Anniversary of the Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County (HHNOC), Orange County Government and the HHNOC announced Friday a month-long celebration of cultural events that will showcase and celebrate the Hispanic community of Orange County with the theme, Pioneers of Change, Shaping the Future Together.

The celebration will start on Sept. 10 with a breakfast at the Orange County Administration Center.

During its regularly scheduled meeting, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners will officially proclaim Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Hispanic Youth Leadership Awards will also recognize eight Hispanic youth who excel in academics, sports, and social advocacy.

Read: Trump hush money sentencing delayed

From Sept. 7 – Oct. 24, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit located on Level 3 of the Main Terminal at the Orlando International Airport, will showcase local Hispanic artists’ artwork from different countries.

A second exhibit highlighting artwork and traditional dresses will take place at the Orange County Administration Center from Sept. 9 - Oct. 24.

Both exhibitions are open to the public and free of charge.

Read: FHP: 2 injured in crash involving school bus, car near Wildwood

Hispanic Heritage Month will conclude with the 25th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Orange County Multicultural Center.

Hosted by Orange County Government, the celebration will feature live music, dance performances, and traditional food from various Hispanic countries.

The Pioneer of Change Award will be presented to honor one Hispanic local leader who has shaped the future of our community through innovative actions.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required; click here to pre-register.

Read: Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging drainpipe could face criminal charges

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group