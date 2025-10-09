Orange County K-9 team credited with 12 successful searches this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Master Deputy Angela Keller and her K-9 partner Wyatt are among the top K-9 teams in the country, celebrated for their success in locating missing persons in Orange County.

Together, Keller and Wyatt, a bloodhound, have been instrumental in finding missing children, elderly residents, and suspects, earning them a top award last year for 23 successful finds.

“I love what I do, and it’s so exciting and super rewarding,” said Angela Keller of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Keller’s connection to her Cuban American heritage plays a crucial role in her work, allowing her to communicate effectively with the Hispanic community she serves.

“They feel comfortable that someone is there, that speaks Spanish,” Keller explained, highlighting the importance of language and cultural understanding in her role.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office collaborates with the Senior Resource Alliance to provide scent preservation kits, which store a person’s unique scent to aid K-9 units like Wyatt in their searches.

Keller described Wyatt’s enthusiasm during searches, noting, “He gets very happy. His tail starts going, his nose is up in the air.”

This year, the team has already achieved 12 finds, continuing their mission to help reunite families in Central Florida.

