Orange County launches small business enterprise program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Government has introduced its Small Business Enterprise Program, now accepting applications for business certification.

Officials state that the program aims to broaden opportunities for small businesses to engage in county contracting and procurement activities.

Approved by the Board of County Commissioners in July 2025, with the final policies implemented on March 24, 2026.

“The launch of the SBE Program reflects Orange County’s ongoing dedication to creating equitable access to contracting opportunities for small businesses,” said Sheena Ferguson, manager of the county’s Business Development Division.

The program seeks to foster small business growth, boost participation in county contracts, and cultivate a more competitive local business climate. County officials urge eligible businesses to apply via the online portal.

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