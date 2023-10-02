Orange County leaders to continue discussion on how to spend $900M in tourism tax dollars

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders plan to meet on Tuesday to discuss how to spend $900 million in tourism tax money.

That money comes from hotel stays in the county.

The county has been looking into how to spend it for months now.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sent a letter to commissioners last week.

His proposal includes $10 million per year to the University of Central Florida’s sports facility.

Deming’s office said the project should move forward as long as county commissioners are supportive.

The mayor’s proposal does not provide any funding for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

