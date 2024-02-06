Orange County leaders to review sales tax increase plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss putting a transportation sales tax on the ballot.

This is the third time the county has tried to get residents to vote for a 1% sales tax increase.

Back in 2022, 58% of voters rejected the idea.

Officials said some of the money would be used on projects like improving the Lynx bus service.

Orlando’s buses, like Lynx, carry residents across the city. However, the system faces funding challenges.

Roads, sidewalks, pedestrian safety, and even a proposed SunRail expansion are all part of Orange County’s growing transportation needs.

“If we as a community decide we want an efficient and affordable option it will be costly,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The transportation meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

