Orange County man kills girlfriend, discards dismembered body in Georgia, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking her remains into Georgia appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

On Oct. 27, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Jorge Quintero murdered his girlfriend, Carmen Escalante-Carrera

Quintero dismembered the victim, put her remains inside of a suitcase and drove to Georgia before discarding the suitcase on the side of the highway.

Eventually U.S. Marshals intercepted Quintero just after he crossed into Alabama.

Marshals shot Quintero during that encounter; a report stated.

Quintero was transported back to Orange County after recovering for the past three weeks from his gunshot wound.

Quintero is being charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

