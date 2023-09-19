Orange County opens multi-cultural center in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After years of planning and development, a new multi-cultural center is now open in Pine Hills.

It’s meant to be a hub for the arts, culture, and innovation in the neighborhood.

The center is located on West Colonial Drive, near North Hiawassee Road.

The project has been in the works for around seven years and experienced several delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a labor shortage.

Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin said the center will serve as a hub of community activities.

“This will be a place where residents can come and get resources,” Siplin said.

The location was once a grocery store.

Neighbors said this is the safe place they have been asking for.

