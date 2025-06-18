Orange County opens new firefighter training center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue cut the ribbon on a new training center off Curry Ford Road in the east end of the county.

The new $52 million center includes a 30,000-square-foot education building with offices, classrooms and a state-of-the-art incident command simulation room.

The facility is a first-of-its kind in central Florida. It will be used to help train future Orange County first responders.

