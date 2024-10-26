Orange County and Orlando reach agreement on controversial annexations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County and the City of Orlando have reached an agreement on the controversial annexations of Sunbridge and Deseret Ranch after weeks of tension.

Under the agreement, the city has agreed that Sunbridge will be annexed but will have to follow development plans and conditions of approval previously adopted by Orange County.

This deal effectively ends the annexation of 52,000 acres from Deseret Ranch.

The county will also lease part of the Orange County Work Release Center on Kaley Street for a homeless shelter that will be maintained by both the city and the county.

The agreement will go before the county commission next week.

