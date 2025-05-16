Big crowds face serious heat at Welcome to Rockville festival

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Welcome to Rockville festival is officially underway at the Daytona International Speedway.

Over the next few days, the event will bring more than 200,000 people from all over the world to the area.

Welcome to Rockville festival The Welcome to Rockville festival is officially underway at the Daytona International Speedway. (Welcome to Rockville festival)

Channel 9 was live outside the speedway, where large crowds faced significant heat. Friday will be one of the busier days at the Welcome to Rockville festival as bands like Green Day, Good Charlotte and Sublime take the stage…bringing a bit of nostalgia to fans who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s.

Andrew Watts said, “Linkin Park is one of our driving forces for coming out here.”

Thousands of metal heads could be seen making their way to stages inside the Daytona International Speedway. Many were taking breaks in front of fans or under misting tents as they tried to beat the heat.

Watts continues, “It works, we just stood in front fans, got sprayed, mist stations are great.”

After getting out of the mosh pits, concert goers were met with hydration stations on every corner. Even employees at the alcohol tents could be seen doing their part to keep people calm.

Saverio Anfuso said, “They did good, we are able to fill our water bottles, stay hydrated!”

Fans we interviewed appeared unaffected by the heightened security measures. Gaining access proved to be quite difficult, as federal agents were on site alongside local law enforcement from central Florida.

The Volusia sheriffs office says after a Colombian gang stole belongings from more than 500 concert goers last year, they aren’t taking any chances.

Fans screamed, “We love America, we love Rockville.”

