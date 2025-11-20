Orange County partners with UCF to support families impacted by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has partnered with the Jamaican Student Association at the University of Central Florida to gather donations for families in Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The initiative comes in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that struck Jamaica in late October, leaving significant damage in its wake.

The collaboration has resulted in the collection of hundreds of essential items that will be sent to assist those in need on the island.

