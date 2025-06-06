Orange County Public Schools offering inside look at district operations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are more than 200,000 students in the Orange County school district, plus thousands of teachers and staff who keep the district running.

Now the district is offering an inside look at how it operates via a program called Leadership Orange.

It gives parents a look at the inner working of public schools.

During eight sessions. parents can get behind-the-scenes tours, hands-on activities and time with experts that keep the district going.

Leadership Orange meets monthly from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can apply at this link.

