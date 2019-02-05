Orange County residents blame development for increased coyote sightings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some residents of west Orange County told Channel 9 on Monday that coyote sightings are becoming increasingly common in subdivisions.
Pat Martin said she lives in the Lakes of Windermere development at Winter Garden Vineland and Chase roads, an area that has experienced explosive growth in recent years.
"It's becoming more normal than it used to be," said Martin, whose son spotted the animals last week. "He had to wait for three coyotes. They were in the middle of the road, and then he said they just ran through the subdivision."
Others said a coyote attacked a small dog while it was being walked by its owner in December.
Martin said she blames development for the increased sightings.
"They have to have some place to go," she said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said coyotes are typically shy and elusive but that encounters with humans are increasing.
The Florida Department of Health said it issued a rabies alert for neighboring Osceola County last week after two people were bitten by a rabid coyote.
