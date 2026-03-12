Orange County sees dramatic drop in drug overdose deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials report a significant decline in drug-related deaths, with accidental overdoses dropping by 52% over the past five years, according to new county data.

Fentanyl-related fatalities have seen an even more dramatic decrease, falling by 71% during the same period.

These encouraging trends highlight a broader 69% reduction in overall opioid-related deaths in the region.

