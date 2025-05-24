Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases information for boaters this Memorial Day weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Is your boat ready and legal for the holiday weekend?

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released information on how you can prepare for a great Memorial Day weekend on the water.

Memorial Day weekend ranks among the busiest boating weekends in Florida, leading to increased crowds, heightened patrols, and a greater likelihood of mishaps if you’re unprepared.

You’ll see law enforcement out on the water all weekend, working to keep everyone safe.

Here’s how you can do your part:

• Don’t drink and boat

• Make sure you have the required safety equipment, registration, and boater safety card

• Be courteous to others on the water

