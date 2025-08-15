Orange County taxpayers face rising costs for housing undocumented immigrants in county jail

, Fla. — Orange County taxpayers will face higher costs as the expense of housing undocumented immigrants in the county jail rises to $180 per inmate per day.

The cost increased by $35 this week due to inflation, according to county leaders. The federal government only partially reimburses the county, leaving a $92 gap per inmate per day that taxpayers must cover.

Based on last month’s arrests, housing undocumented immigrants now costs the county $225,000 per month.

