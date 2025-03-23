Orange County Town hall meeting gives the public a chance to address homelessness in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Samaritan Resource Center hosted a discussion on homelessness in Central Florida during a town hall meeting in East Orange County.

The Samaritan Resource Center is known for providing essential help to those in need. It decided to host the town hall meeting, which allowed attendees to voice concerns, ask questions, and explore solutions regarding homelessness in Central Florida.

The Executive Director of the Samaritan Resource Center, Zeynep Portway, says, “We have neighbors who are unhoused. We have a lot of neighbors here who are living in their cars, living in the woods, and they have no place to go. There are no shelters in East Orlando.”

Homeless shelters throughout Orlando are in a limbo state, with resources stretched thin. By focusing on housing and long-term stability, community members hoped to evoke change more quickly for long-term stability.

