53-year-old woman struck in deadly Orange County crash on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Ford Fusion on State Road 423 in Orlando.

The incident occurred as the pedestrian was crossing the westbound lanes of State Road 423, also known as Lee Road, outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the Ford Fusion remained on the scene following the collision. The pedestrian was transported to Advent Health Orlando, where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash is currently under investigation by local authorities.

