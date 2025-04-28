Airlines respond to softer travel demand

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Some major U.S. airlines are cutting capacity and growth plans in response to a shifting economy.

Consulting giant Deloitte said in its 2025 travel outlook the inflationary impact of significant tariffs recently imposed by the Trump administration could be a drag on otherwise strong travel demand. As a tariff-heavy trade policy from President Donald Trump has taken shape since then, a late-March report issued by Deloitte said consumers have expressed less interest in discretionary spending.

Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said during a recent conference call with investors the weaker economic environment has led to softer travel demand.

