Airport security changes coming next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Travelers could experience delays starting on May 7 as the Transportation Security Administration begins enforcing Real ID checks at airports.

Florida has a 99% Real ID compliance rate, according to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. Those stats vary from state to state, and roughly 81% of travelers currently present an acceptable form of identification, according to TSA.

Read: Sun and clouds in the forecast for a mild Central Florida Saturday

However, TSA said it is preparing for delays as it has been alerted that many travelers rushing to comply are having trouble finding available appointments to get their state-issued IDs updated.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group