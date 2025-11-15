Attorney responds after OPD officer avoids charges in deadly pursuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney Benjamin Crump, representing Neal’s family, issued a statement after a 14-page decision memo explained why prosecutors couldn’t pursue criminal charges against an Orlando police officer.

The memo describes a February pursuit that led to Gerald Neal’s death, an innocent bystander. The State Attorney’s Office released a 14-page memo explaining why prosecutors couldn’t charge Officer Christopher Moulton, whose SUV hit Neal during the pursuit.

“Gerald Neal was an innocent bystander who died during a police pursuit. A decision not to prosecute does not make this acceptable policing, nor does it answer the many questions Gerald’s family and this community still have. We will continue to pursue every legal avenue to secure accountability and ensure Gerald’s family receives the justice they deserve.” — Attorney Benjamin Crump, representing Neal’s family

The incident happened during a pursuit involving Officer Moulton, which was triggered by an unreadable license plate. Neal was walking on Indiana Street when he was hit and subsequently discovered pinned under the police vehicle.

Crump criticized the choice not to pursue prosecution, stating it does not align with acceptable policing practices and raises numerous unanswered questions for Neal’s family and the community.

