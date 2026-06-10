Bullet smashes through Timber Springs’ window, lands in kitchen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 reports in the Timber Springs community that a bullet was fired around 11 p.m., smashing through a window and landing in the kitchen, which caused fear among local residents.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters he heard three gunshots just before his house alarm activated, signaling a broken window. He later discovered the bullet on his kitchen counter, noting it had first struck a watermelon and then ricocheted off the backsplash.

The homeowner recounted to reporters that he had just set his house alarm and was preparing for bed when the gunshots were heard. He found the broken window and the bullet after the alarm sounded.

He expressed significant fear, stating his son had been in the exact kitchen area where the bullet landed only minutes prior. According to the homeowner, this near-miss has left his family “very rattled” and terrified by the possibility of someone being hurt or killed.

Following the discovery, the homeowner contacted the sheriff’s department through their non-emergency line to report the incident.

Channel 9 has followed up with local law enforcement and will continue to provide updates.

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