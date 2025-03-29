ChampionsGate residents sue Lennar Homes over club fees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Residents of the ChampionsGate community have initiated a class action lawsuit against Lennar Homes LLC and related entities alleging an improper “club fee scheme” and “illegal profits” stemming from mandatory membership in the Oasis Club, March 17 court filings show.

The complaint states the number of class members is unknown, but cites that thousands of homes are within ChampionsGate, and identities of current and former residents could be found.

