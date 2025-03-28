Several overnight burglaries reported at apartment complex near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is actively investigating several overnight burglaries of unlocked vehicles that were reported at the Knights Circle apartment complex, located near the main campus.

According to the UCF Police Department, There are no reported signs of forced entry in any case. Most victims said their car was rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

In one case, a laptop, a pair of shoes and a phone were stolen from another vehicle but later recovered.

The UCFPD is still reviewing surveillance footage of the area and will continue its 24/7 patrol of UCF’s campuses and affiliated properties.

The Department posted an official statement on social media addressing the reported incidents and reminding the UCF community to stay vigilant.

UCFPD encourages the community to “always lock your vehicle and never leave valuables in your car. If you see something, say something – immediately

Anyone with information should call 407-823-5555 or 911 for an active emergency. You can also report information anonymously by calling CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at crimeline.org.

