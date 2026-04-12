Channel 9 wins big at 2025 FABJ Awards Gala in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The best in Florida journalism were celebrated at the 2025 FABJ Awards Gala, held last night, to support and inspire impactful storytelling and highlight journalism’s importance in Florida.

Channel 9 is thrilled to congratulate our very own Greg Warmoth on his well-deserved win in sports reporting. Plus, a big shout-out to our digital team for bringing home the ‘Best Website’ award!

Jake Jordan and Beatriz Oliveira proudly represented the digital team at the event, expressing gratitude for all across-the-board support.

WFTV truly takes pride in being among the leading stations in Miami and Tampa, diligently working to deliver the best coverage throughout the state.

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