Church Street set to transform into ‘Festival Street’

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major transformation is getting underway on one of Orlando’s most historic streets downtown. City leaders broke ground Tuesday on a project they hope will breathe new life into Church Street by creating a pedestrian-friendly destination.

“At one point, Church St. was the fourth most visited tourist attraction in Florida,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “While this iconic corridor has lost some of its energy, today marks a turning point.”

Leaders said this is the biggest makeover the corridor has seen in decades. The project is designed to transform the area into a pedestrian-focused “festival street.”

Renderings show wider walkways, decorative lighting, landscaping and outdoor dining space replacing the traditional look of the street.

One of the biggest changes will remove the curbs, creating a continuous surface between the roadway and sidewalks. The design will allow cars to use the street on most days, but it can quickly be closed for concerts, festivals and community events.

“It’s a design concept as a place designed around people,” David Barilla, the Executive Director for the Downtown Development Board, said.

The first phase stretches from Garland Avenue to the railroad tracks and carries a $4 million price tag.

It’s part of a larger $12 million investment aimed at making downtown more walkable while helping nearby restaurants, bars and businesses attract more customers year-round.

“Our streets, our sidewalks, our roadways, we’re taking those projects on in a methodical approach to show our commitment to the future of Downtown Orlando,” Barilla said.

Construction on phase one is expected to wrap up by the winter of 2026. The remaining two phases will continue over the next two years, with the entire Church Street transformation expected to be complete by the summer of 2028.

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