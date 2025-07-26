City of Apopka considers significant utility rate increase

APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is contemplating a substantial utility rate hike of 15-20% for the 2026 fiscal year, based on a study conducted by Raftelis, a consulting firm specializing in local government and utility management.

The proposed rate increases include a 15.5% rise for water and wastewater, 15% for sanitation, and 20% for stormwater services. These adjustments fund infrastructure, replace aging equipment and keep the city competitive.

“We would recommend you adopt the proposed adjustment plan,” said Henry Thomas, senior vice president of Raftelis, during the July 17 budget workshop at Apopka City Hall.

For an average residential customer using 6,000 gallons, the water and wastewater bill would increase from $71.38 to $82.46 monthly. The sanitation bill would go up from $23.13 to $26.60, and the stormwater assessment from $475 to $570 annually.

Raftelis continues, “We would conclude that it will maintain positive cash flow, meet coverage requirements for any borrowing that we’ve assumed, and that operating reserves will build up and remain at targeted levels.”

Raftelis suggests 15.5% increase in 2027 and 3.5% in 2028 and 2029 for water and wastewater, with sanitation rates rising 6.5% annually until 2029. No stormwater multi-year plan currently.

The City Council asked finance director Blanche Sherman to notify residents of proposed rate increases by August 1. They will discuss impact fees at the August 6 meeting, focusing on data and strategies. Raftelis evaluated impact fees, recommending hikes for police, fire, and parks.

Legislative restrictions limit the extent and frequency of these increases. The FY26 final budget hearings are in September, with a tentative hearing on September 3 at Apopka City Hall. City officials say that the proposed utility rate increases in Apopka are meant to address infrastructure needs and ensure financial stability.

