‘A city doesn’t just give up a team’: John Morgan knows Orlando faces tough bid for the Rays

The Orlando investor group vying to buy the Tampa Bay Rays has a slim chance at a successful bid, despite sweetening the pot with an additional $1 billion in financing for a new stadium, sources have told theBusiness Journal.

The Orlando Dreamersface competition fromat least two local investor groupswho raised money to buy the team.Major League BaseballCommissioner Robert Manfred, whose blessing is needed for a sale, has voiced support publicly for keeping the Rays in Tampa Bay.

MLB owners, whose vote of support also is needed, have shown little interest in relocating the team to a new market, since it would eliminate a prime destination for future expansion — and the substantialexpansion feesthat come with it.

