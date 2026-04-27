Community meeting for proposed homeless shelter in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tonight marks the first of two community meetings for residents living near the upcoming homeless shelter in Orange County.

We initially shared in January about plans to establish a 150-bed shelter on this lot on Goldenrod Road, just south of State Road 50. The shelter will provide various services and include clear rules for residents.

The county has been in need of more beds on the east side, where many homeless individuals reside.

The meeting will start at six o’clock at the Goldenrod Recreation Center.

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