County asks judge to toss synagogue lawsuit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is asking a federal judge to throw out a synagogue’s discrimination complaint because it’s unwieldy and convoluted, a court filing Friday showed.

The lawsuit was filed by the Orlando Torah Center, which is seeking to expand within its existing plot of land in a subdivision. The county blocked those plans on the grounds that the proposed building was too big for the property and there weren’t enough parking spaces.

Congregants said they didn’t need all the parking since they walked to Saturday services, though neighbors said there was a long history of congregants clogging the road on other days.

County attorneys noted the lawsuit’s length—82 pages and 490 paragraphs—as unusual for a case of its kind.

Federal court rules require complaints to be concise and easy to understand, and they state that failing to comply with this rule can lead to a lawsuit’s dismissal.

